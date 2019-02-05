Lindsey Vonn crashes into netting in her penultimate pro race at World Championships in Sweden
Vonn careened into the netting off of a jump
Lindsey Vonn, who is on the last leg of her illustrious skiing career, crashed in the first race of her final skiing World Championship in Sweden, flying off of a jump in Tuesday's super-G race and hitting the net. The 34-year-old Vonn would finish out the penultimate race of her pro career after receiving some medical attention, albeit slowly.
Fellow countrywoman Mikaela Shiffrin won the race in Sweden, continuing to build upon her already impressive resume. She barely edged out Italy's Sofia Goggia, Shiffrin, just 23, now has 56 World Cup race wins, passing Vreni Schneider to become third all-time in World Cup wins. Only Vonn and Annemarie Moser-Proll are ahead of her.
While Vonn's race didn't go as planned, she'll have an opportunity to redeem herself on Sunday. She received a standing ovation after her crash, but for someone with Vonn's competitive spirit, she'll certainly want her last run to be a good one. Her last race is scheduled to be Sunday's downhill.
Vonn, however, seemed to be in good spirits after the race, tweeting about it Tuesday.
After the race, Vonn explained what happened.
"I wanted to lay it all out on the line, and the light went out right before I started, and I didn't have the right lenses on, and I didn't see the the piece of terrain exactly the way I should have, my skies hooked up and I went straight through the panel," Vonn said, via "Today Show."
Vonn won't be taking it easy on Sunday looking for a clean run. She's the type who's going to leave everything on the course. One of the best to ever do it is in the waning moments of her career, and of course she's going to do everything she can to notch one more race win before she retires.
