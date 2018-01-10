Lindsey Vonn is rooting for Tiger Woods to make a successful comeback

Lindsey Vonn and Tiger Woods dated from 2013-2015. Jeffrey Swinger / USA TODAY Sports

Lindsey Vonn is approaching a pivotal point in her professional career. The 33-year-old American skier is set to compete at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, her fourth -- and quite possibly her last -- Olympic appearance. The stakes seem a bit higher this time around -- not only because it could be Vonn's final go, but also because she missed the 2014 Olympics in Sochi due to injury.

With the 2018 Games just a month away, Vonn is back in the national spotlight as one of the most high-profile athletes heading to Pyeongchang. As the two-time Olympic medalist (including one gold) prepares to return to the world's stage in South Korea, she has also been asked to reflect on her past and the road that has led her to this point -- both on the slopes and in her personal life.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated's Tim Layden, Vonn opened up about her numerous scars, which come in the physical, mental and emotional variety. Among the subjects discussed was Vonn's former boyfriend, Tiger Woods.

Vonn dated the golf star for about two years following Woods' very ugly and very public divorce from his ex-wife. Despite the relationship dissolving in 2015, the skier says they remain friends and she wishes the best for him moving forward, at least in his professional career.

Vonn is asked if it was a good idea to date such a famous—and infamous—man. "I mean. . . I was in love," she says. "I loved him and we're still friends. Sometimes, I wish he would have listened to me a little more, but he's very stubborn and he likes to go his own way. I hope this latest comeback sticks. I hope he goes back to winning tournaments."

Vonn also addressed the unfortunate invasion of privacy that resulted in nude photos of her and Woods being posted online without their consent, which happened post-breakup.

Vonn's relationship with Woods piggybacked on his scandals and thrust her into the savage world of social media. "I had to learn to have thicker skin, right away," says Vonn. In August of 2017, nude photos of Vonn, Woods and several other celebrities were leaked online. Woods and Vonn took legal action and the photos were pulled down, but not until they had been up for more than 24 hours. "I felt violated," says Vonn. "I don't think there's anything more embarrassing in the world. Why would someone do that?"

Woods is one of his sport's most decorated athletes, winning 79 tournaments -- including 14 majors -- but he has battled a number of personal and professional setbacks over the years and is still struggling to reclaim his spot among the game's elite. Woods hasn't had a PGA Tour tournament win since the 2013 Bridgestone Invitational, and he hasn't won a major since the 2008 U.S. Open.

The couple has been through a lot together and there are some career parallels between them, so it's understandable that Vonn would back Woods' own comeback attempt as she prepares to embark on her own in Pyeongchang.