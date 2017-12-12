Lindsey Vonn: 'People are hoping I break my neck' after Trump remarks

Lindsey Vonn made it clear that when she competes at the 2018 Winter Olympics, she'll be representing the United States of America, not its president.

Now, days after her remarks about President Donald Trump, including a response of "absolutely not" when asked if she'd visit the current White House administration to celebrate another gold medal, the Olympic star has revealed in an Instagram post that she's received comments from people "hoping I break my neck" for not supporting Trump.

Her post, as relayed by The Washington Post, also included additional commentary on America's direction under the president, who rescinded a White House invitation to the NBA's Golden State Warriors and engaged in a months-long public feud with the NFL over peacefully protesting players this year:

I am proud to be an American, and I want our country to continue to be a symbol of hope, compassion, inclusion and world unity. My travels around the world have recently made clear that this is no longer how people view the United States. You cannot pick up a newspaper or turn on the TV in Europe without noticing how people are questioning our direction. It seems to me that we must lead with understanding and strive for unity in our relationships throughout the world. As for myself, my recent comments opened up my eyes as to how divided we are right now. It is hurtful to read comments where people are hoping I break my neck or that God is punishing me for being "anti-Trump." We need to find a way to put aside our differences and find common ground in communicating. Is it wrong to hope for a better world?

Vonn is recovering from a back injury she suffered in Saturday's World Cup super-G in St. Moritz, Switzerland, and intends to ski for the United States at the PyeongChang Olympics in February. The 33-year-old has two medals under her belt from three different Olympics appearances.