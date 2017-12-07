Lindsey Vonn rips Donald Trump, says she'll be skiing for 'the people' at Olympics

Vonn is not a fan of Donald Trump's politics. USATSI

Lindsey Vonn hopes to win more Olympic medals at February's Winter Games in Pyeongchang, but she said she won't be attending the White House to meet Donald Trump afterward if she's invited. Vonn, the most successful female alpine skier of all time and one of the stars of the U.S. contingent set to compete in South Korea, took aim at the president with pointed remarks in an interview with CNN.

"Well, I hope to represent the people of the United States, not the president," Vonn told CNN. "I take the Olympics very seriously and what they mean and what they represent, what walking under our flag means in the opening ceremony. I want to represent our country well. I don't think that there are a lot of people currently in our government that do that."

Vonn is coming off a crash Friday in the women's downhill at Lake Louise, Alberta, a track that she has owned over the years, claiming 18 of her record 77 World Cup wins there.

She spoke with CNN in St. Moritz, Switzerland, where she is prepping for three days of racing that starts Friday. In the CNN interview, she also said she wouldn't accept an invitation to the White House.

"Absolutely not. No," Vonn said. "But I have to win to be invited. No, actually I think every U.S. team member is invited ... so no, I won't go."

She's not alone in her stance. Free skier Gus Kenworthy and figure skaters Ashley Wagner, Nathan Chen and Adam Rippon have also publicly stated that they would not travel to the White House.

Vonn claimed her gold medal in the downhill at the 2010 Vancouver Games and also added a bronze medal in the super-G despite battling a nasty bone bruise on her shin. Injuries forced her to miss the 2014 Sochi Games.