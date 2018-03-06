Lindsey Vonn says she won't stop until she's 'the best skier of all time, period'

Lindsey Vonn is already considered one of the greatest skiers of all-time and is certainly the greatest American skier ever. She has won more World Cup wins (81) than all but one skier in history and is a two-time world championship gold medalist, an Olympic gold medalist, and a four-time World Cup overall winner. But it's not enough for Vonn.

The most decorated female skier of all time said in an interview with Maverick Carter on Uninterrupted's "Kneading Dough" that she won't be done racing until she owns the World Cup wins title.

"It's very important," Vonn said when she was asked about being the winningest skier in history -- man or woman. "Like I'm literally not gonna stop skiing until I reach that mark because I don't like being 'the best female.' I really don't. I want to be the best -- of all time, period. And for me just to have that record would solidify my career. And then I can say the I'm the greatest and I don't need to say female -- or American."

Vonn might have that claim soon. She trails only the legendary Ingemar Stenmark of Sweden, who has five more World Cup wins. If she can pass him, Vonn would have a very real claim to drop any qualifiers from "the greatest."

She also talked to Carter about how she was focused on a path to become successful financially from as early as 13, the pay gap in endorsements between male and female skiers, her one guilty pleasure that she likes to splurge on -- hint, it matches her initials -- and offered up some hilarious advice to her younger self: "maybe don't get married."

You can see the full interview below: