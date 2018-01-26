Lindsey Vonn, Shaun White headline 2018 United States Olympic Team announcement

Team USA announced its full 242-member roster on Friday, and it features a mix of familiar and fresh faces. Lindsey Vonn and Shaun White will be competing in their fourth Olympics, while 139 newcomers have also joined. According to the U.S. Olympic Team Twitter account, it's the largest delegation that any nation has sent to the Winter Games.

Meet the 242-member 2018 U.S. Olympic Team heading to PyeongChang! The #TeamUSA roster includes five defending gold medalists. 🥇❄️ https://t.co/p2hJVFDfDG pic.twitter.com/7coiKqRT1G — U.S. Olympic Team (@TeamUSA) January 26, 2018

White and Vonn are both making their fourth appearances, and Shani Davis is the most decorated team member (with two golds and two silver medals). Jamie Anderson, Maddie Bowman, Ted Ligety, Mikaela Shiffrin and David Wise are all defending gold medals from Sochi.

According to the Team USA press release, the United States is just four gold medals away from 100 wins, which would make it the second country to do so (behind Norway, with 118).

There are also three five-time Olympians on the roster, including snowboarder Kelly Clark, cross-country skier Kikkan Randall and Davis.

"Once again, Team USA is among the largest teams to compete in the Olympic Winter Games, and we continue to see a spike in excellence from Americans competing in winter sports as the sport program expands to include more opportunities for our athletes," said Alan Ashley, the USOC chief of sport performance, in the release. "We are primed and ready for another strong showing from our athletes, who have made a long-time commitment to represent us as the best in the U.S. at these Games, and we look forward to cheering for each member of Team USA on the world's greatest stage."

You can view the full roster, including sport and state, here.