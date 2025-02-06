Lindsey Vonn did not finish her Thursday Super-G run at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Austria after getting her arm hooked on a gate. It was Vonn's first world championship run since 2019.

Vonn was in the midst of her run when she cut a turn too tightly and caught her right arm on a gate. The gate then tugged on her shoulder, and Vonn was able to remain upright, but stopped her run while doubled over in pain.

It seems like Vonn may have escaped without serious injury. Vonn explained the gate pressed on her nerve and caused her arm to temporarily lose feeling.

"I am OK," Vonn said, per ESPN. "I hit my nerve somehow and I hit the gate and lost feeling in my arm, but it's coming back slowly."

Vonn, who came out of retirement last year, admitted she got overly aggressive in getting around that gate. She was pleased with how she performed prior to the mishap.

"I know I skied the top well, I thought," Vonn said. "Been playing with my material, my boots. Just I was a little too aggressive to the gate and then it happened."

Vonn has been trying to work her way back to the upper-echelon of skiing since last year. The Olympic gold medalist underwent right knee replacement surgery in 2021, and she's still trying to find her form on the slopes.

Throughout her career, Vonn has picked up a pair of gold medals at the world championships, and she has a total of three Olympic medals.