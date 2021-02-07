Two-sport Olympian Lolo Jones won the first world championship bobsledding competition of her career Saturday alongside Canadian bobsledding legend Kaillie Humphries. The two competed under Team USA at the IBSF Skeleton and Bobsleigh World Championships in Altenberg, Germany, edging out German squad Kim Kalicki and Ann-Christin Strack by 0.35 seconds.

It has been 11 years since Jones last won a world championship, but that was for the 60 meter hurdles. Humphries became the first woman to win four world bobsled titles.

"I didn't think I would be emotional," Jones said. "I don't know if the snow was hitting me at the braking stretch or if I was crying, but I think I was crying."

It was certainly an incredible moment for the 38-year-old who hit back at critics shortly after winning her first championship.

The criticism she was referencing was based on the fact that she has not won a medal in any of the Olympics in which she has competed. The closest she came was in Beijing in 2008 when, despite leading in the 100 meter hurdles, she clipped the second-to-last obstacle and ended up finishing seventh as a result. She'll now have a chance to officially put an end to that gap in her trophy collection in the 2022 Winter Games, where Team USA is considered a gold medal favorite.

Humphries, a dual citizen of the United States and Canada, was a dominant bobsledder for Canada in the Vancouver and Sochi Olympics and is no secret to firsts in her category of the sport. In the latter of the two Winter Games, she became the first woman to defend her gold medal title. She made the switch to the United States following allegations of abuse against Team Canada's coach.

"It's such a huge relief," Humphries said. "This was a giant team effort. To be able to cross the finish line and see that number one and know everything worked according to plan is the biggest relief ever. There's a huge wave of happiness and elation that comes over you. It's super cool to share this with Lolo and with Team USA."