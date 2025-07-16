The 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic and Paralympic Winter Olympics medals were unveiled this week at an event in Venice. The medals are described as a "celebration of Italian design and victory through the Italian spirit."

The medal has the rings at the center with a line down the middle, symbolizing the two cities of the games, Milan and Cortina. The two halves represent the "culmination of an athlete's journey and all of those who stood by their side along the way."

Take a look at the medals.

During the Olympics, 245 medals of each kind (gold, silver and bronze) will be awarded over 195 events. At the Paralympic Games, 137 medals will be awarded. Between the two events, 1,146 medals will be given.

All medals are 80 millimeters in diameter and 10 millimeters thick.

Raffaella Paniè, Brand, Identity and Look of the Games Director for Milano Cortina 2026 said the medals embody "the determination and passion of the world's greatest athletes, but also Olympic and Paralympic spirit."

The medals are made by the Italian State Mint and Polygraphic Institute from recycled metal.

"The medals we have created to celebrate the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games represent the mastery and excellence of Italian design. Each one is a unique piece, the result of craftsmanship and innovation," Paolo Perrone, President of the Italian State Mint and Polygraphic Institute, said. "The Milano Cortina 2026 medals place the athlete at the centre of the story, expressing the universality of sport, the struggle, and the emotion of victory."

"We conceived a medal that represents purity and a return to essence. With our medals, we celebrate the strength found in difference: two unique halves that join through the Olympic and Paralympic symbols to deliver a bold and unified message," Paniè said. This concept is also reflected in the surfaces of the medals, where two textures meet and begin a story written not only by the athletes, but also by those who supported them: coaches, teammates, family members, and fans."

The mascots and torches have also been revealed for the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Olympic Games will take place from Feb. 6-22 and the Paralympic Games will take place from March 6-16, both in 2026.