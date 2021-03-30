On Tuesday, the Milano Cortina Organizing Committee revealed the logo for the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in an online announcement. Fans were able to vote on the logo of their choice, and they picked the 'Logo Futura' as the winner.

Take a look at the logo of the 2026 Olympics and Paralympics in Italy:

The logo represents passion, ability and tenacity and aims to bring a sense of integration and consciousness that one person's one action can make a better world, the website stated.

Over 871,000 votes were cast in the decision, coming from 169 countries. Logo Futura captured 74% of the votes, clearly making it the preferred design of the two choices. This is the first time the Olympics and Paralympics had a design chosen by a popular vote.

Sari Essayah, IOC's Milano Cortina 2026 Coordination Commission Chair, commented on some of the inspiration behind the logo.

"Congratulations to Milano Cortina 2026 on its new emblem. Influenced by the themes of sport, solidarity and sustainability, 'Futura' illustrates a dynamic and modern design that reflects some the fundamental values of its Olympic and the Paralympic Winter Games," she said.

The games are scheduled for February 2026.