LOOK: Aly Raisman shares empowering message on her skin for SI swimsuit issue

Larry Nassar, the disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor, was sentenced to prison for the rest of his life last month at an emotional seven-day sentencing in a Michigan court room that involved a powerful victim statement from Aly Raisman. The former Olympic gold medalist has continued her message of empowerment by posing for Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue.

Raisman had artists cover her body with words for a photo shoot over which she noted, on Instagram, that SI gave her complete creative control. On her arm: "Fierce." Down her side: "Women don't have to be modest to be respected."

It's an important message, and one that Raisman clearly holds dear. Here's her post about it on her Instagram.

This isn't Raisman's first time baring it all for a magazine shoot. She did the same for ESPN's Body Issue in 2015. However, the message here is very different -- and more apparent -- than it was then. The shoot that Raisman participated in featured several other women wearing painted messages. All of the words were of the woman's choosing, in an effort to empower the women wearing them.

Raisman, of course, needs no empowering. She's a six-time medalist in the Olympics and she's won two gold. More than that, however, she clearly seems ready to put the horrific things that happened to her behind her now that Nassar is behind bars. "You have not taken gymnastics away from me," Raisman told Nassar last month.

She added: "All of these brave women have power, and we will use our voices to make sure you get what you deserve: A life of suffering spent replaying the words delivered by this powerful army of survivors."