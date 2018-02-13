LOOK: Chicago TV station says P.F. Chang's is hosting the 2018 Winter Olympics
Somewhere, in the production room, someone used the wrong graphic for 'Pyeongchang'
Pyeongchang isn't the easiest word to spell or pronounce if you're not familiar with South Korea, the host of the 2018 Winter Olympics.
But it certainly isn't P.F. Chang's.
If you were watching WLS-TV's weekend coverage of the Winter Games from Chicago, however, you might have assumed otherwise.
Saturday anchor Mark Rivera went viral this week for his TV spot alongside an Olympics graphic that looked a little ... off. And that's because, in addressing the political aspects of this year's Winter Games, Rivera was positioned directly next to a graphic that identified the Olympics site as a Chinese bistro -- "P.F. Chang 2018."
The ABC-owned station has since clarified what went wrong, as reported by The Chicago Tribune:
Jayme Nicholas, a spokesperson for the ABC affiliate in Chicago, told Inc. that the goof was the result of a mix-up. The graphic was created for a different "satirical piece" put together on Friday by sports anchor Mark Giangreco in which viewers were encouraged to invent their own Olympic sports, but it was mistakenly also used for the serious news story read on Saturday by weekend anchor Mark Rivera, Nicholas said.
Thankfully for the rest of the world, P.F. Chang's wasted no time confirming the blunder even before WLS-TV fessed up.
