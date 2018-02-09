LOOK: Fake Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un crash Olympics Opening Ceremony
The two were quickly escorted out of the stadium after showing up at the Opening Ceremony
Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump made a surprise appearance at Friday's Opening Ceremony in Pyeongchang. Well, kind of. Two impersonators caused a commotion when they started making the rounds at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. But apparently they get along better than the real deal.
Real Donald Trump:
Fake Donald Trump:
The two have apparently been causing quite a stir, and were promptly escorted out after they were spotted traipsing around.
The Kim Jong Un impersonator spoke to Reuters and explained that the two decided to appear together "to show the world, this is what peace could look like when two leaders get along."
"We get along personally, so I believe that Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, if they talked they'd probably get along. Because in my opinion, they're pretty much the same person," he said."And Dennis Rodman has confirmed this and he's met both of them personally ... So let's start talking and stop with all the missiles and everything else. We want peace, everybody wants peace, nobody wants war."
Of course, it makes sense that the powers that be wouldn't be thrilled with this display. The South Korean Games were already under a bit of scrutiny due to their proximity to North Korea. And while displays of unity between the two Koreas were a prevailing storyline on Friday as North and South Korea marched under the same flag, there's still a sense of unease hovering around these games.
But who knows, maybe there's hope for the U.S. and North Korea yet.
Because this looks like love.
