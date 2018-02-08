LOOK: Lindsey Vonn arrives at the Olympics after six-hour flight delay, 24-hour trip

Thirty hours later, Lindsey Vonn is in Pyeongchang.

The former gold medal winner announced on Instagram Thursday, just a day before the Opening Ceremony for the 2018 Winter Olympics, that she arrived in South Korea.

But first, as documented via Twitter on Wednesday, she had to spend six hours on the tarmac for a flight to the Winter Games. In total, Vonn remarked, the trip took a whopping 24 hours.

"After six hours on the tarmac before takeoff and a total of 24 hours of travel, we are finally here," she wrote. "Hustled over to team processing, where the whole staff was waiting since I was the last athlete to come through. Can't wait for the opening ceremonies tomorrow!"

The delay originally occurred because, as Vonn speculated Wednesday, her travel crew didn't "have the right documents to fly."

Well hopefully we get to Korea....apparently we don’t have the right documents to fly??? About 2 hours on the plane so far and just siting at the gate. Some Germans and Italians on the plane too. 🤷🏼‍♀️@lufthansa #canweflynowplease — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 7, 2018

That led to a de-boarding before another plane could be tracked down for a flight to Seoul, which is located about 100 miles from the site of the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

Looking for her second gold medal in South Korea, Vonn is among our most prominent American athletes to watch in the 2018 Olympics.