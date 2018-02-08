LOOK: Lindsey Vonn arrives at the Olympics after six-hour flight delay, 24-hour trip
One of the biggest stars of the U.S. Olympic contingent will be at Friday's Opening Ceremony after all
Thirty hours later, Lindsey Vonn is in Pyeongchang.
The former gold medal winner announced on Instagram Thursday, just a day before the Opening Ceremony for the 2018 Winter Olympics, that she arrived in South Korea.
But first, as documented via Twitter on Wednesday, she had to spend six hours on the tarmac for a flight to the Winter Games. In total, Vonn remarked, the trip took a whopping 24 hours.
"After six hours on the tarmac before takeoff and a total of 24 hours of travel, we are finally here," she wrote. "Hustled over to team processing, where the whole staff was waiting since I was the last athlete to come through. Can't wait for the opening ceremonies tomorrow!"
The delay originally occurred because, as Vonn speculated Wednesday, her travel crew didn't "have the right documents to fly."
That led to a de-boarding before another plane could be tracked down for a flight to Seoul, which is located about 100 miles from the site of the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang.
Looking for her second gold medal in South Korea, Vonn is among our most prominent American athletes to watch in the 2018 Olympics.
-
Norway orders 15,000 egs for Olympics
They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but come on
-
Rippon turned down Pence conversation
Rippon had said in the past that he wouldn't go out of his way to speak to the vice presid...
-
2018 Winter Olympics Vegas expert picks
Mike Tierney has reported from nine Olympics and locks in his best bets for PyeongChang
-
Full TV schedule for Winter Olympics
Here's everything you need to know to binge on NBC's Olympic coverage
-
2018 Winter Olympics: Medal Tracker
Here's the gold, silver, and bronze count for every country competing in Pyeongchang
-
How to watch Olympics Opening Ceremony
Here's how to watch the Opening Ceremony from the Pyeonchang Winter games live or on tape...
Add a Comment