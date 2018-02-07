LOOK: Lindsey Vonn hits travel snag on her way to Winter Olympics in South Korea

Sixteen years after making her Olympic debut, Lindsey Vonn will be looking to capture a second gold medal at age 33 in Pyeongchang's 2018 Winter Games.

For a little while, though, the question was whether she'd get there at all.

One of the most recognizable faces of the United States' Olympic representation this month, Vonn tweeted on Wednesday that she spent two hours sitting on a plane to fly to South Korea before de-boarding the flight because of an apparent documentation problem.

"Well hopefully we get to Korea," said Vonn, who's coming off back-to-back downhill victories and is just two days from the Opening Ceremony in Pyeongchang. "Apparently we don't have the right documents to fly."

Well hopefully we get to Korea....apparently we don’t have the right documents to fly??? About 2 hours on the plane so far and just siting at the gate. Some Germans and Italians on the plane too. 🤷🏼‍♀️@lufthansa #canweflynowplease — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 7, 2018

Well we are now off the plane... they are trying to find a new plane and hope to take off in an hour...🙈 how many hours, door to door, will it take me to get to Seoul? — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 7, 2018

A U.S. Ski Team spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment by USA Today, but Vonn had good news for her fans -- and herself -- when she offered an update two hours later: "Finally on a new plane! Now let's hope we actually take off tonight."

Finally on a new plane! Have to give a BIG thank you to all of the flight attendants for working overtime to stay on this flight. They all volunteered and we wouldn’t be able to fly without them! Now let’s hope we actually take off tonight🙏🏻 — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 7, 2018

Vonn won a gold medal in the downhill at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver and added a bronze medal in the super-G .