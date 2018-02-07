LOOK: Lindsey Vonn hits travel snag on her way to Winter Olympics in South Korea
The gold-medal skier said Wednesday she 'hopes' to get to Pyeongchang for the Winter Games
Sixteen years after making her Olympic debut, Lindsey Vonn will be looking to capture a second gold medal at age 33 in Pyeongchang's 2018 Winter Games.
For a little while, though, the question was whether she'd get there at all.
One of the most recognizable faces of the United States' Olympic representation this month, Vonn tweeted on Wednesday that she spent two hours sitting on a plane to fly to South Korea before de-boarding the flight because of an apparent documentation problem.
"Well hopefully we get to Korea," said Vonn, who's coming off back-to-back downhill victories and is just two days from the Opening Ceremony in Pyeongchang. "Apparently we don't have the right documents to fly."
A U.S. Ski Team spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment by USA Today, but Vonn had good news for her fans -- and herself -- when she offered an update two hours later: "Finally on a new plane! Now let's hope we actually take off tonight."
Vonn won a gold medal in the downhill at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver and added a bronze medal in the super-G .
