LOOK: Olympic swimming gold medalist Sharon van Rouwendaal is training in an inflatable pool

The coronavirus outbreak has limited athletes' abilities to train for their respective sports. However, Dutch swimmer Sharon van Rouwendaal is improvising as she continues to train for the 2020 Summer Olympics, which have been rescheduled for July 2021.

In a post on her Instagram account, van Rouwendaal reveals that she is using an inflatable pool to get some swimming practice in. The video shows van Rouwendaal wearing a belt around her wetsuit that's tied to a rope that's attached to a pole and she swims in place in the inflatable pool.

"There's always a solution, you just have to be creative!" van Rouwendaal wrote. "I could only do 45 minutes in total because the water is very cold."

van Rouwendaal won the gold medal in the women's marathon swimming event at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro. The long-distance endurance event is a 10-kilometer (6.2 mile) open water race. For reference, an Olympic swimming pool is 50 meters long, this race covers 10,000 meters.

In an interview with Medium last summer, van Rouwendaal revealed that her typical week of training includes swimming 90,000 kilometers over 10 three-hour sessions. van Rouwendaal currently lives in Montpellier, France, which is where she continues to train for the 2020 Summer Games.

The COVID-19 outbreak has completely changed the way many athletes prepared for the next time that they'll participate in their respective sports. It's certainly a tough task, but van Rouwendaal says "you just have to be creative."