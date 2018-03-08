LOOK: Reese Witherspoon finally meets Adam Rippon, can't stop staring at him
The actress met her favorite Olympic athlete this week and offered some glowing praise
If "Legally Blonde 3" ever happens and Reese Witherspoon needs a comedic co-star, Adam Rippon fits the bill.
The actress and U.S. Olympic figure skater have been talking each other up over Twitter since Rippon prepared for his competition at the 2018 Winter Games, with Witherspoon kicking off their mutual fandom in February by calling Rippon the No. 1 reason to watch the Olympics.
The friendship -- relationship? -- reached new heights this week, however, when the duo finally met in person on the set of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Upon being introduced, Rippon and Witherspoon wasted no time exchanging a hug and then staring into each other's eyes, holding hands, before the actress proclaimed "this was meant to be," and that "this is the relationship the world's been waiting for."
The blossoming friendship also featured Rippon talking up his own wardrobe malfunction -- a button-missing shirt he wore on the show and proceeded to pull open for the audience -- and Witherspoon talking up her favorite Olympian.
"You're more handsome in person than on the ice," she gushed, confirming Rippon's candidacy for what many fans can only hope is a future team-up movie, "Legally Blonde" or not.
-
Lindsey Vonn wants to be the best ever
Vonn tells Maverick Carter that she won't settle for 'best female' or 'best American'
-
Frances McDormand shouts out Chloe Kim
McDormand, after winning her second career Oscar, said she felt like Kim in the Olympic ha...
-
WATCH: Shaun White becomes Super Mario
The famous snowboarder now has way more gold to his name
-
Aly Raisman sues USOC over Nassar
In a statement, Raisman bemoaned the USOC's refusal to conduct a full investigation
-
Russia reinstated to Olympics by IOC
Two Russian athletes fail doping tests in Pyeongchang but the IOC still decided to reinstate...
-
Tokyo unveils 2020 Summer Games mascots
Everyone loved the bear and the fox, but Tokyo's school children went in a different direc...