LOOK: Reese Witherspoon finally meets Adam Rippon, can't stop staring at him

If "Legally Blonde 3" ever happens and Reese Witherspoon needs a comedic co-star, Adam Rippon fits the bill.

The actress and U.S. Olympic figure skater have been talking each other up over Twitter since Rippon prepared for his competition at the 2018 Winter Games, with Witherspoon kicking off their mutual fandom in February by calling Rippon the No. 1 reason to watch the Olympics.

WHEN YOURE RIGHT, YOURE RIGHT, @RWitherspoon ❤️❤️❤️ Also!! Quick movie idea for you: You (played by you) tweet me in the middle of the night at the Olympics and I (played by me) die immediately. Thoughts? https://t.co/2p9b11QxEl — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) February 8, 2018

The friendship -- relationship? -- reached new heights this week, however, when the duo finally met in person on the set of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

Upon being introduced, Rippon and Witherspoon wasted no time exchanging a hug and then staring into each other's eyes, holding hands, before the actress proclaimed "this was meant to be," and that "this is the relationship the world's been waiting for."

The blossoming friendship also featured Rippon talking up his own wardrobe malfunction -- a button-missing shirt he wore on the show and proceeded to pull open for the audience -- and Witherspoon talking up her favorite Olympian.

"You're more handsome in person than on the ice," she gushed, confirming Rippon's candidacy for what many fans can only hope is a future team-up movie, "Legally Blonde" or not.