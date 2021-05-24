On Saturday, Simone Biles etched her name in the history books. During the U.S. Classic in Indianapolis, she became the first woman to ever perform a Yurchenko double pike in vault during a competition.

This was Biles' first time competing in over a year after winning her fifth all-around title at the 2019 World Championships.

During a training session on Friday, Biles was seen practicing the iconic move. When she performed the Yurchenko double pike on Saturday, she earned a total score of 16.1 for her efforts.

"I was just thinking, do it like training. Don't try to like overdo anything because I have a tendency, as soon as I raise my hand to overpower things and I did a little bit, but I was still on my feet," Biles said following the competition on Saturday. "It's a new vault and I'm proud of how today went even though it was a little bit rough and uncharacteristic but it was okay."

Back in March, Biles revealed that she would considering performing the move at the Tokyo Olympics after initially saying that she wouldn't prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There haven't been too many times where I was like, 'Oh, that was really scary. Maybe we shouldn't do that,' " Biles said during an interview with Texas Monthly earlier this year. "It's actually been like, 'Wow, this is feasible, we can do this.'"

"I feel like it might be a better bet to do it in the all-around final because you do get that one-touch warm up, rather than vault finals where you don't. I feel like we just have to go in and weigh the options, see what's smart, get a feel of the vault."

With a goat rhinestone on her leotard, Biles was able to perform something that no other female gymnast ever has. With the Tokyo Olympics right around the corner, this certainly may not be the final time that we see an iconic accomplishment from Biles this year.