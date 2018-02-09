LOOK: Tongan flag bearer goes shirtless again for Olympics Opening Ceremony
Tonga's oiled-up flag-bearer is back, and Bermuda is putting a whole new spin on 'Bermuda shorts'
Frosty weather was one of the main concerns surrounding the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, where temperatures were projected to drop as low as single digits, with even colder wind chills.
But don't tell that to the Opening Ceremony representatives for Tonga and Bermuda.
Two years after going viral for his shirtless appearance at the Rio Games ceremony, Pita Taufatofua returned to the limelight in South Korea by, well, going shirtless again. The former taekwondo competitor apparently said just days before Friday's Opening Ceremony that he wouldn't expose himself in the colder climate since he's now set to represent Tonga as a cross-country skier and the country's only athlete at the Winter Games.
Lo and behold, there he was in Pyeongchang, toting Tonga's flag with no shirt, no socks and plenty of body oil.
And that wasn't the only demonstration of weather (in)sensitivity, with Bermuda eliciting Twitter cries for an early gold medal thanks to their walk through single-digit winds in, yes, Bermuda shorts.
This, of course, led to inevitable links between Tonga and Bermuda -- a sign of early unity in the 2018 Winter Olympics unlike any other.
Stay tuned for Pita Taufatofua's outfit for when he skis.
