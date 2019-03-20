LOOK: USA Special Olympics basketball player nails 75-foot buzzer-beater to end game
Team USA was up big over Canada, but Matt Millett closed the game out with a bang
Stephen Curry hit a ridiculous three-quarter court shot against the Spurs on Monday night to close out the first quarter, but it was topped in 24 hours. Special Olympian Matt Millett one-upped it for Team USA against Canada on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi.
Millett buried an outrageous 75-footer as time expired against Canada, capping off a 35-18 win for the USA.
So, who wore it best?
There's nothing quite like a good old fashion Hail Mary shot, and you have to admire Millett not doing anything to save the shooting percentage. He just let the shot fly.
