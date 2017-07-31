Los Angeles cuts deal to host 2028 Olympics, opening door for Paris in 2024

The Los Angeles Times is reporting that despite a concerted push to get the 2024 Olympics, Los Angeles will be hosting the 2028 Summer Games instead. Los Angeles and Paris were engaged in a furious bidding war over the past few months, but ultimately Los Angeles made a deal that will end up giving them the 2028 games.

It was an uncharacteristic move on the part of the International Olympic Committee to extend bids and award two games in a row, but Paris and Los Angeles had both put forward compelling-enough cases to warrant further review (maybe the committee wanted to be wooed). Paris ran on the platform of their iconic architecture and landmarks, including the Louvre and the Eiffel Tower, whereas Los Angeles emphasized the romanticism of Hollywood and creating stories, which is what the Olympics is all about.

Despite Los Angeles officials' insistence that they didn't want 2028 as a "consolation prize," they always appeared to be a bit softer on the the idea than Paris. French officials consistently pushed back against the idea of waiting another four years, whereas Los Angeles bidders were slightly more open to negotiation. As such, it makes sense that they were able to strike a deal.

The United States hasn't hosted the Summer Games since Atlanta in 1996. The last Winter Games on U.S. soil were in Salt Lake City in 2002. Los Angeles previously hosted the Summer Games in 1984 and 1932.

Details of the deal are unknown as of now, so what concessions Los Angeles got for waiting will be made public in time. The IOC was initially slated to make a decision in September, but obviously Los Angeles' agreement pushed up their timetable.