Days after confirming his intentions to sell his talent agency in the wake of documents connecting him to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, Casey Wasserman has now lost the favor of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who is urging him to resign as head of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics organizing team.

LA28 board's executive committee decided after meeting last Wednesday that Wasserman would remain in his position as chair of the organizing committee.

"My job, as mayor of Los Angeles, is to make sure out our city is completely prepared to have the best Olympics that has ever happened in Olympic history, os my focus is a little different" Bass told CNN. "But the behavior of Maxwell, what they were involved in, is abhorrent and it's an issue I've worked on for a long time."

Bass said she doesn't have the power to "fire" Wasserman since LA28, the committee leading the Olympic, holds that discretion and has since supported the talent mogul. She is not part of the LA28 board with voting power and said the decision to keep Wasserman around as organizing chair was unfortunate.

The International Olympic Committee has not commented on Wasserman and has pushed all questions to the LA28 board.

"I understand there are many conversations happening at this moment but I will not make any further comment," IOC spokesman Mark Adams said Tuesday. "This is obviously a matter for the board of LA28 still at this stage."

Wasserman, 51, told employees last week in a memo he was "deeply sorry for personal mistakes," referencing provocative emails sent to Maxwell, Epstein's former girlfriend, that were released.

Wasserman founded his industry-leading talent agency in 2002. According to his Olympics bio, Wasserman also serves as President and CEO of the Wasserman Foundation, a private family foundation founded in 1952 by his grandparents, Lew and Edie Wasserman.

Many of Wasserman's clients dissociated from him last week in various public postings, including singer Chappell Roan and former USWNT star Abby Wambach.