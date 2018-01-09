Maggie Nichols: I was first to alert USA Gymnastics of Larry Nassar sexual abuse

Nichols says Nassar began sexually abusing her when she was 15. Getty Images

"Athlete A" in the case against former Michigan State and USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar has come forward. Maggie Nichols, a former USA Gymnastics national team member, has revealed that she was sexually assaulted by Nassar, and that she was the one that initially alerted USA Gymnastics of Nassar's behavior.

Nichols, in a letter revealed Tuesday that she will be submitting to the judge over Nassar's sentencing, detailed an incident that occurred when she was 15 years old, when she went to get her back treated. "Treatment" is a scary word when it comes to Nassar -- both Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney have used the word to describe Nassar's abuse -- and a coach overheard Nichols describing her experience with Nassar to a teammate. Writes Nichols:

After hearing our conversation she asked me more questions about it and said it doesn't seem right. I showed her the Facebook messages and told her about what Nassar was doing. My coach thought it was wrong, so she did the right thing and reported this abuse to the USA Gymnastics staff.

In the letter, Nichols said that she could no longer remain anonymous.

"Up until now, I was identified as Athlete A by USA gymnastics, the US Olympic Committee and Michigan State University," Nichols wrote. "I want everyone to know that he did not do this to Athlete A, he did it to Maggie Nichols."

Nichols also detailed her experience with Nassar.

...The first time I met Dr. Nassar I was about 13 or 14 years old and receiving treatment for an elbow injury. At the time it seemed like he knew exactly what therapy was necessary for me to recover. Initially, he did nothing unusual. But when I was 15 I started to have back problems while at a National Team Camp at the Karolyi Ranch. This is when the changes in his medical treatments occurred. My back was really hurting me, I couldn't even really bend down, and I remember he took me into the training room, closed the door and closed the blinds. At the time I thought this was kind of weird but figured it must be okay. I thought he probably didn't want to distract the other girls and I trusted him. I trusted what he was doing at first, but then he started touching me in places I really didn't think he should. He didn't have gloves on and he didn't tell me what he was doing. There was no one else in the room and I accepted what he was doing because I was told by adults that he was the best doctor and he could help relieve my pain. He did this "treatment" on me, on numerous occasions.

Nassar has already been served a maximum 60-year sentence for the possession of child pornography. He is yet to receive sentencing for the numerous claims of sexual abuse made by USA gymnasts, including Raisman, Maroney and Gabby Douglas.