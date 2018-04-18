McKayla Maroney says Larry Nassar abused her 'hundreds' of times, 'every time I saw him'

A half a year after revealing that she was molested by former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar, former gymnast McKayla Maroney is opening up about her encounters with the serial abuser, saying she was assaulted "hundreds" of times, including the first time she ever visited him.

Sharing her story with "The Today Show," the 22-year-old Maroney said Nassar started persuading her not to reveal what he was doing to her as early as her first time at the Karolyi Ranch, the USA Gymnatics training facility in Texas.

"He said that nobody would understand this and the sacrifice that it takes to get to the Olympics, so you can't tell people this," said Maroney, who captured gold for the U.S. at the 2012 London Games. She added that every subsequent meeting with Nassar included abuse.

“He said that nobody would understand this and the sacrifice that it takes to get to the Olympics so you can’t tell people this.” @McKaylaMaroney talks to @savannahguthrie about Nassar abuse pic.twitter.com/y1GDq9GN2l — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 18, 2018

“Did he [Nassar] molest you again?” -@savannahguthrie

“Every time I saw him.” -@McKaylaMaroney

“How many times might that be?” -Guthrie

“Hundreds.” -Maroney pic.twitter.com/Y9uEDOT0mJ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 18, 2018

Maroney was one of more than 150 victims who spoke out against Nassar either in the lead-up to or during the days-long sentencing hearing in January centered on the ex-doctor's history of sexual abuse. The 54-year-old Nassar was previously sentenced to a 60-year federal term for child pornography charges, then 40 to 175 years for his serial abuse of underage girls and young women that he treated while serving in his role as a team doctor for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State athletics. He was later sentenced in another Michigan county on more charges, earning him an additional 40 to 125 years behind bars.