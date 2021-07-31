Teams looking to make a deep tournament run meet when South Korea takes on Mexico in the quarterfinals of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. South Korea advanced to the knockout stage after finishing first in Group B with a 2-1-0 mark. Its only loss was against New Zealand, 1-0, on July 22. Mexico was second in Group A, also with a 2-1-0 record, with its only loss coming to the host nation, Japan, in a 2-1 loss on Sunday.

South Korea vs. Mexico: Mexico -0.5 (+150)

South Korea vs. Mexico: over-under: 2.5 goals

South Korea vs. Mexico money line: Mexico +150, South Korea +170, Draw +210

MEX: Mexico is 8-1-2 in 11 matches this year

SK: South Korea won Group B with six points and a plus-nine goal differential



Why you should back Mexico

The Mexicans have some history on their side, having won the gold medal at the London Olympics in 2012. They followed that up, however, with a disappointing ninth-place finish at Rio de Janeiro in 2016. This is the third Olympic Games since 1992 that Mexico has advanced out of the group stage. Besides winning it all in 2012, Mexico's next-highest finish was seventh in 1996 in Atlanta, when it reached the quarterfinals.

Midfielder Luis Romo found the net for the first time in Mexico's emphatic 3-0 victory over South Africa in the final group stage match on Wednesday. It was his first goal in 13 international appearances for Mexico. He has played club soccer since 2016. He first played for Queretaro, scoring four goals in 59 appearances, before moving on to Cruz Azul, posting eight goals in 52 matches.

Why you should back South Korea

The South Koreans have had a solid two-year run despite having to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. In 17 matches since the start of 2020, South Korea is 10-4-3, including a 2-1 mark at the Olympics. Midfielder Lee Kang-in has a pair of goals in the tournament, scoring in the 84th minute in a 4-0 win over Romania and in the 82nd minute in a 6-0 victory over Honduras.

The 20-year-old was named the Asian Football Confederation's Asian Young Footballer of the Year in 2019. That same year, he won the FIFA U-20 World Cup's Golden Ball Award. He has scored 10 goals in 28 appearances for the national team, including three in 2021. In 62 career matches with Valencia of La Liga, he has three goals. He made his debut with Valencia on Oct. 30, 2018, starting and playing 83 minutes in a 2-1 win over Ebro, becoming the youngest Korean soccer player to make his professional debut in Europe.

