The current state of USA Swimming is in disarray according to former Olympian Michael Phelps, who took to Instagram this week to voice his frustrations with those in leadership positions in a sport that's seeing dwindling numbers and passive interest.

Within a five-page message on the social media platform to his 3.7 million followers, Phelps mentioned USA Swimming's marginal success in the 2024 Paris Olympics, pointing to its medal count in the pool being the lowest total since 1998. He vowed to help decision-makers as resource for change and made it a point to say his "door is open" to those wanting suggestions.

"I've watched too many teammates struggle to compete in a sport they love without the support they need," Phelps wrote. "I've also seen the sport struggle to return its membership numbers to pre-pandemic levels, and I'm done pretending this system works just because it produces medals.

"Swimming, to me, was always about more than just medals -- it's supposed to be an environment that builds champions in and out of the pool."

A father of four, Phelps said he was unsure if he wants his sons to be a part of the sport at a "competitive" level given the current dysfunction at the organizational level. He said swimming's current state has left him both "sad" and "angry" with no changes in sight.

Money is a factor in the sport's decline, according to Phelps, and a previous letter that he sent to USA Swimming that was also shared with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee seemed to "fall on deaf ears."

The most-decorated U.S. Olympian of all-time, Phelps, 40, holds numerous world records in the pool and captured 28 total medals, including 23 gold.

Now retired, Phelps wants to grow the sport stateside and offered several bullet points to USA Swimming's Board of Directors to make that happen. One is a widescale, independent review of current policies with "complete transparency" needed during the process.

He says strengthening a grassroots movement in swimming would assist in increasing numbers and bringing young athletes back to the pool following pandemic membership decline that has not recovered in the years since.