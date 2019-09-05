Michigan State will have to pay $4.5 million fine for mishandling of Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal

Following a 19-month investigation by the United States Department of Education, Michigan State University will have to pay a fine of $4.5 million for how they handed the Larry Nassar case and failed to properly report his abuse. That is the largest fine that the Department of Education has ever handed down. The school has also agreed to implement "major changes" to its Title IX procedures. .

The investigation revealed that Michigan State showed "a lack of administrative capability" and also did not follow regulations regrading "monitoring, reporting and warning the campus community about sexual assault crimes."

"Michigan State will now pay for its failures and will be required to make meaningful changes to how it handles Title IX cases moving forward," U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said. "No future student should have to endure what too many did because concerns about Larry Nassar and William Strampel were ignored."

Nassar, a former Michigan State employee, is currently in prison after being sentenced to 40 to 125 years on three counts of criminal sexual assault. Several United States gymnasts have come forward to say that Nassar abused them when he was the team doctor, including Simone Biles and fellow Olympic star Aly Raisman.

Jeanette Antolin, Jessica Howard and Jamie Dantzscher were the first three gymnasts to come forward with sexual abuse accusations against Nassar. The earliest reports of abuse involving Nassar came as early as 1997.