Mikaela Shiffrin, currently fourth in slalom, reportedly puked before her first run

Mikaela Shiffrin threw up before a race again, only this time it might not have been typical pre-competition butterflies. The 22-year-old ski phenom has spoken openly about her unwanted penchant for pre-race puking in the past, but in speaking with NBC after her first run in the slalom Friday morning in Pyeonchang, Shiffrin allowed for the possibility that she could be sick.

"It almost felt like a virus, less about nerves," Shiffrin reportedly told NBC. "We will see. I'm not super far off. It's nice to have that first round out of the way."

Shiffrin is currently between runs in her best event, the slalom, where she sits in fourth. Shiffrin is less than 24 hours removed from her gold medal performance in the giant slalom, which was pushed back three days due to wind and weather issues in South Korea. Further complicating matters, Shiffrin told NBC she lost about 90 minutes of sleep last night.

Her first Friday run was a surprise, as Shiffrin's most dominant discipline in alpine skiing is -- by far -- slalom. Despite being a considerable favorite for gold in a field of 78 racers, Shiffrin's first-run race of 49.37 seconds placed her 0.48 seconds behind the leader, Switzerland's Wendy Holdener (48.89). Shiffrin's known for her closing speed and come-from-behind capability against the best in the world in slalom. If she's able to jump from fourth to first after her second run, she'd win in come-from-behind fashion in consecutive days.

She's also got a history of wnning races after puking.

On Mikaela Shiffrin's throwing up before races: she heaved before at least three races last season, in Finland, Vermont, and Italy. The won those three races - -and her first World Cup overall title. Don't count her out. — Sean Gregory (@seanmgregory) February 16, 2018

This story will update later tonight after Shiffrin completes her second run and you can follow along with our live blog below: