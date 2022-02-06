Three-time Olympic medalist Mikaela Shiffrin is looking to add to her trophy case in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The American is a favorite to watch in the alpine skiing event and has her sights set on competing in five alpine events in the games.
With the record for most Olympic alpine skiing medals at a single Games at four, Shiffrin has a real chance of breaking the previous record if she competes in five events. The two-time gold medalist is a threat to take gold in any alpine skiing event she does decide to compete in.
Here is a look at all the dates and times you can catch Shiffrin competing:
Women's Giant Slalom
Run 1
Date: Sunday, Feb. 6
Time: 9:15 p.m. ET
Streaming: Peacock
TV Channel: NBC
Final Run
Date: Monday, Feb. 7
Time: 2:45 a.m. ET
Streaming: Peacock
TV Channel: NBC
Women's Super-G
Date: Thursday, Feb. 10
Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
Streaming: Peacock
TV Channel: NBC
Women's Downhill
Date: Monday, Feb. 14
Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
Streaming: Peacock
TV Channel: NBC
Women's Combined, Downhill
Date: Wednesday, Feb 16
Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
Streaming: Peacock
TV Channel: NBC
Women's Combined, Slalom
Date: Thursday, Feb. 17
Time: 1:00 a.m. ET
Streaming: Peacock
TV Channel: NBC