Three-time Olympic medalist Mikaela Shiffrin is looking to add to her trophy case in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The American is a favorite to watch in the alpine skiing event and has her sights set on competing in five alpine events in the games.

With the record for most Olympic alpine skiing medals at a single Games at four, Shiffrin has a real chance of breaking the previous record if she competes in five events. The two-time gold medalist is a threat to take gold in any alpine skiing event she does decide to compete in.

Here is a look at all the dates and times you can catch Shiffrin competing:

Women's Giant Slalom

Run 1

Date: Sunday, Feb. 6

Time: 9:15 p.m. ET

Streaming: Peacock

TV Channel: NBC

Final Run

Date: Monday, Feb. 7

Time: 2:45 a.m. ET

Streaming: Peacock

TV Channel: NBC

Women's Super-G

Date: Thursday, Feb. 10

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Streaming: Peacock

TV Channel: NBC

Women's Downhill

Date: Monday, Feb. 14

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Streaming: Peacock

TV Channel: NBC

Women's Combined, Downhill

Date: Wednesday, Feb 16

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Streaming: Peacock

TV Channel: NBC

Women's Combined, Slalom

Date: Thursday, Feb. 17

Time: 1:00 a.m. ET

Streaming: Peacock

TV Channel: NBC