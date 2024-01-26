United States skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin was taken to a local hospital following a crash in the women's downhill event in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy on Friday.

Shiffrin, 28, was in the middle of her run when she lost control of her skis and crashed into the nets that surrounded the slope. She ended up limping away from the course as she used her skis to support her before being attended to by the event's medical staff.

The US Ski & Snowboard Team posted an update regarding Shiffrin following the crash.

"Mikaela Shiffrin was taken by ambulance to the clinic in Cortina and is being evaluated for a left leg injury. Initial analysis shows the ACL and PCL seem intact. Further details to come," the post read.

Shiffrin also responded to the tweet by posting "Thank you all for your support," and congratulated her teammates on their victories at the event.

Shiffrin is one of the most accomplished American skiers in history with three medals to her name. She has competed in the 2014, 2018, and 2022 Olympics after first breaking into the sport beginning in 2011.