United States skier Mikaela Shiffrin won't be defending her title in the women's giant slalom event at the World Alpine Skiing Championships this month. Following a scary crash in November 2024, Shiffrin revealed she is still dealing with PTSD related to the accident.

"I've poured all of my energy into getting my giant slalom in shape to be prepared to start World Champs GS in Saalbach on Thursday," Shiffrin wrote in an Instagram post. "The long-story-short is…I'm not there. Right now, I feel quite far away."

Shiffrin, who holds the United States record with 99 World Cup victories, stated she's still "working through some mental obstacles" following the crash that resulted in a puncture wound to her abdomen as well as several muscle trauma during a giant slalom race in Killington, Vermont.

"Honestly, I really didn't anticipate experiencing so much of this kind of mental/PTSD struggle in GS from my injury in Killington," Shiffrin added. "Coming to terms with how much fear I have doing an event that I loved so dearly only 2 months ago has been soul-crushing."

While Shiffrin announced she wouldn't be competing in the giant slalom event, the 29-year-old did say she plans to take part in the Team Combined event at the World Alpine Skiing Championships. The official list hasn't been unveiled for the Team Combined event, but Shiffrin posted she will be paired up with teammate Breezy Johnson, who won a gold medal in the women's downhill event Saturday.

The Team Combined event is a new one in the world championship as it pairs skiers in both the slalom and downhill disciplines and combines their times together.

Shiffrin has won two Olympic gold medals, while also being the most successful skier in the history of the world championships. During her time competing in the world championships, she has captured 14 medals (seven gold) in 17 individual races since 2013.