American figure skater Nathan Chen is one of the headlining athletes for Team USA at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The 22-year-old star is a favorite in the individual events in Beijing He began his 2022 Olympic journey with a strong short program in the team event, opening the team competition with a 111.71 score, and eventually helping lead Team USA to a silver medal in team figure skating.

Keep up with how every country is performing at the Beijing Olympics with our medal tracker

Chen's Olympic journey in Beijing comes with high expectations and the hope of not repeating what happened in 2018 in South Korea. At those Games, despite a strong start, mistakes not typical for Chen caused him to finish fifth, and miss out on the medal podium.

He has dominated international competition in the four years since then. True redemption would come in Beijing if he wins gold. If Chen does, he would be America's first gold medalist in singles skating in over a decade. Below is his complete schedule for the Winter Games.

Click here to see the entire daily schedule for the 2022 Winter Olympics

Men's Singles Free Skate

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 9

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Streaming: Peacock

TV Channel: NBC