Olympians Tonya Harding, Adam Rippon and Jamie Anderson are joining 'Dancing with the Stars'

What happens when a gypsy, a flamboyant figure skater and the a disgraced tabloid fixture walk into a club? The next season of "Dancing with the Stars."

The 26th year of the celebrity competition is coming soon, and as part of an all-athletes edition of the show, Olympians Tonya Harding, Adam Rippon and Jamie Anderson will all be joining the production, as Us Weekly reported this week. The full lineup of big-name guests is set to be released on April 13, but the Olympic trio is among the group.

Harding's inclusion is perhaps most notable, even though the former figure skater also appeared in Season 24 of the show. She's only a few months removed from admitting that she did, in fact, know about her ex-husband's plan to hire an assailant in the infamous 1994 incident that saw her rival, Nancy Kerrigan, assaulted prior to the Winter Olympics. That confession came after the December release of "I, Tonya," an Oscar-nominated film depicting those 1994 events, and following decades of public denials from Harding.

Rippon, meanwhile, has been no stranger to the spotlight since becoming the first openly gay man to win an Olympic medal at his Winter Games debut in Pyeongchang this February. After social-media feuds with Vice President Mike Pence and an appearance at the Academy Awards, the 28-year-old figure skater had Reese Witherspoon fawning over him on nighttime TV.

Anderson, meanwhile, has done much of her talking through her action on the slopes, where she claimed two snowboarding medals in Pyeongchang following her gold medal in slopestyle at the 2014 Sochi Games. But the longtime Winter X Games star also drew attention at this year's Winter Olympics when she revealed her affinity for bark, crystals and Hawaiian seeds -- all the things that keep her calm for snowboarding and give her "a little bit of a gypsy personality."