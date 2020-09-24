It was a scary moment during Thursday's UCI Road World Championships when cyclist Chloe Dygert lost control of her bicycle and crashed over a guardrail. Dygert's bike began to wobble and she ended up falling over the guardrail as she crashed during the event in Imola, Italy.

Dygert was going around a curve when she began to lost control. She did land in a grassy area once she was flipped over the guardrail.

(Warning: video may be shocking to some)

Following the crash, Dygert was spotted with an injured left leg that featured a bloody wound on her thigh. Dygert was alert and conscious when speaking to race officials before being placed on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance.

The 23-year old is a 10-time world champion cyclist and won a silver medal for Team USA at the 2016 Summer Olympics. As a result of the pandemic, this was Dygert's first race since February's UCI Track World Championships in Berlin, Germany.

The Indiana native was actually leading the race through 14.9 of the 31.7 kilometers before suffering the nasty fall.

Unfortunately for Dygert, this isn't her first bout with injuries. Dygert was involved in a crash in May 2018 and suffered a concussion as a result.