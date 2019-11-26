Olympic diving champion Ilya Zakharov retires after being suspended for missing drug tests
Zakharov says he missed the drug tests because of surgery
Russian diver and Olympic gold medalist Ilya Zakharov has announced his retirement from the sport, citing injury as the reason according to an Instagram post. The announcement comes on the same day he was handed an 18-month suspension after missing three drug tests over a 12-month period, Alexei Vlasenko, the president of the Russian Diving Federation, told Russian news agency TASS.
According to TASS, the disqualification begins on Nov. 22 and Zakharov has 21 days to file an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport. With the retirement news, it does not seem like he will be appealing the suspension.
In his post on Instagram, the 28-year-old explained why he missed the tests and insisted he never used illegal substances.
View this post on Instagram
Сегодня наступил день окончания моей спортивной карьеры. Я хотел бы поблагодарить всех вас за поддержку на протяжении всех этих лет. дорогие болельщики И все кто следил за мной, сопереживал, спасибо вам ! Допинг никогда не употреблял и не буду... закончил карьеру , по этому и пропуск допинг тестов был. Спасибо моим родным и близким. Всем друзьям кто был со мной сейчас у меня начинается новый этап в жизни и я готовлюсь к этому. всем спасибо я на связи ✊ Today I would like to say that I will retire. And I want to thank all of you for your kind thoughts of me, for your support, my dear fans. I have never used doping... and I will never do it！Due to injury I had two operations and missed doping tests. I am grateful to my family, my nearest and dearest, my friends who are allways with me. Now I have a new stage in my life and I am preparing for it. I am sure I can do good for sport. Thanks a lot. I am always in touch. ✊ #ильязахаров #прыжкивводу #завершениекарьеры
His retirement message read:
"Today I would like to say that I will retire. And I want to thank all of you for your kind thoughts of me, for your support, my dear fans. I have never used doping... and I will never do it！Due to injury I had two operations and missed doping tests. I am grateful to my family, my nearest and dearest, my friends who are allways with me. Now I have a new stage in my life and I am preparing for it. I am sure I can do good for sport. Thanks a lot. I am always in touch."
The missed tests included one on Oct. 21, 2018, and two earlier this year on Feb. 17 and June 11
In May, Zakharov won a synchronized springboard title at the Russian Championships after having surgery. He did not participate in the world championships in July.
At the springboard final in the 2012 London Olympics, Zakharov became the first non-Chinese diver to win gold in the event since 1992. He beat China's Qin Kai to do so. That year he also earned the silver in synchro springboard.
From 2011 to 2017, Zakharov added seven world championships to his resume.
-
British field hockey star vows to return
The gruesome injury isn't stopping Sam Ward
-
WADA suggests ban on Russian athletes
The ban would impact their athletes at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and beyond
-
Wickenheiser inducted into Hall of Fame
Wickenheiser had a 23-year career with Canada
-
Yang defends failing to take doping test
The swimmer had a reason for not taking the test
-
Jesse Owens gold medals to be sold
Owens won four gold medal during the 1936 Games in Berlin
-
Greece hires Pitino as head coach
Pitino will begin his new post in June