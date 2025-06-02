Gabby Thomas, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, called out a sports bettor on social media Monday, saying he verbally harassed her during the Grand Slam Track meet this past weekend in Philadelphia. The man allegedly followed her around the track, shouting insults.

"This grown man followed me around the track as I took pictures and signed autographs for fans (mostly children) shouting personal insults," Thomas wrote on social media. "Anybody who enables him online is gross."

The bettor posted a video on social media Monday showing him heckling Thomas before the women's 100-meter dash Sunday at Franklin Field. In the clip, he can be heard calling Thomas a "choke artist" and saying he was rooting for Melissa Jefferson-Wooden because her husband is Black, while making a disparaging reference to the fact that Thomas' fiancé is White. Thomas went on to finish fourth in the race and placed third overall in the women's short sprints group.

"I made Gabby lose by heckling her. And it made my parlay win," the bettor wrote on social media, alongside the video and screenshots of two winning parlays totaling $2,524.08.

In a second post, Thomas said the "heckling is tolerable," but "it's [the] following me around the stadium that's wild."

Grand Slam Track said in a statement it is conducting a "full investigation into the reprehensible behavior captured on video."

"We are working to identify the individual involved and will take appropriate action as necessary," the statement says, via Reuters. "We will implement additional safeguards to help prevent incidents like this in the future. Let us be clear, despicable behavior like this will not be tolerated."

Thomas is one of the United States' top sprinters and a prominent figure in track and field. She won gold in the 200 meters, as well as the 4x100-meter and 4x400-meter relays at the Paris Olympics last year. Thomas previously earned bronze in the 200 meters and silver in the 4x100-meter relay at the Tokyo Olympics, and added a gold medal in the 4x100-meter relay at the 2023 world championships.

Earlier this year, Thomas shared on TikTok that she had been repeatedly approached and confronted by the same group of men at airports in several cities. The men reportedly brought stacks of photos for her to sign but turned aggressive when she declined.