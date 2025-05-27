Police arrested Olympic gold medalist gymnast Mary Lou Retton in Fairmont, West Virginia, earlier on May 17 for a DUI charge, according to court records. Police took the 57-year-old Fairmont native into custody in Marion County for "driving under the influence of alcohol, controlled substances or drugs," as listed in the West Virginia Magistrate Court system. She received her release on a $1,500 personal recognizance bond.

Retton became a household name during the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, where she made history as the first American woman to win the all-around gold medal in gymnastics. Competing with an injured knee that required surgery just weeks before the Games, Retton delivered two perfect 10s in the vault and floor exercise to clinch the title. Her five-medal performance that summer — one gold, two silver and two bronze — catapulted her to national fame and earned her the title of Sports Illustrated's "Sportswoman of the Year."

Retton later became a motivational speaker, television personality and was inducted into the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame in 1997.

The arrest comes less than two years after Retton was "fighting for her life" during a battle with a rare form of pneumonia that left her hospitalized in intensive care. She made national headlines in 2023 as her condition sparked an outpouring of public support, including a crowdfunding campaign led by her daughter that raised over $200,000 in a single day. Retton was released from the hospital a few weeks later.