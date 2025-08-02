American track star Sha'Carri Richardson was arrested Sunday for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend. The incident occurred at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Richardson, the reigning world 100-meter sprint champion, was charged with fourth-degree domestic violence, according to a police report obtained by The Associated Press. Richardson, 25, was booked into the South Correctional Entity in Des Moines, Washington, Sunday evening and released Monday afternoon.

The police report states that a Transportation Security Administration supervisor notified a police officer at the airport. The officer reviewed footage of an alleged altercation between Richardson and her boyfriend, sprinter Christian Coleman. Richardson allegedly yanked away Coleman's backpack, then shoved Coleman into a wall when he tried to walk around her. Richardson also appeared to throw an item at Coleman, possibly headphones.

"I was told Coleman did not want to participate any further in the investigation and declined to be a victim," a statement from the officer in the report reads.

USA Track and Field acknowledged Richardson's arrest in a published statement.

"USATF is aware of the reports and is not commenting on this matter," USA Track and Field told the publication.

On Thursday, Richardson ran in the opening round of the 100 meters at the U.S. track and field championships in Eugene, Oregon. She has an automatic bye to the world championships in September as the reigning champion. Richardson won two medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, silver in the 100 and gold in the 4x100-meter relay.