An Olympic gold medalist in swimming was part of the group of President Donald Trump's supporters that stormed the United States Capitol Building on Wednesday. The man in question, as first reported by SwimSwam.com, is Klete Keller, who won two gold medals as a relay teammate of Michael Phelps.

Keller was identified by "a dozen people within the sport," according to SwimSwam.com, in a review of footage and various screenshots from the riot that made its way inside the Capitol. The swimmer was identified not only because of his height -- he stands at 6-feet-6-inches -- but also because he was wearing a U.S. Olympics-branded team jacket during the charge into the federal building and did not have anything obscuring his face.

The 38-year-old has deleted his social media accounts, but The New York Times reports that his feeds "included a stream of pro-Trump messaging" to the point that the people who identified him in the footage were not surprised he was in the Capitol building.

Despite that the only footage of his presence in the Capitol, posted by conservative news outlet Townhall, shows him not actively combatting officers or defacing any property, Keller being identified could still put him in legal jeopardy as the FBI is hitting people who were illegally in the federal building with charges.

Keller is perhaps best known for his performance in the 2004 Olympics in Athens where, as anchor of the U.S. 800-meter free relay team, he held off gold medalist Ian Thorpe to help secure Team USA a gold medal in the event.