Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton is "fighting for her life," according to her daughter McKenna Kelley. On Tuesday, Kelley posted a fundraising campaign for her mother, who she says is battling a "rare form of pneumonia."

In the post, Kelley said Retton has been in the ICU for over a week now, and she is not able to breathe on her own. As Retton battles to stay alive, Kelley is asking for financial support for her mother, who is currently without insurance.

"We ask that if you could help in any way, that 1) you PRAY! and 2) if you could help us with finances for the hospital bill," Kelley wrote in her fundraising post. "ANYTHING, absolutely anything, would be so helpful for my family and my mom. Thank y'all so very much!"

Retton, just 55 years old, is a gymnastics legend. At the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles, Retton won a gold medal in the all-round, silver medals in the team event and vault, and she won bronze in the uneven bars and floor exercise.

Retton retired from gymnastics in 1986, and she was inducted into the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame in 1997.

After her career on the floor, Retton received roles in numerous television shows and movies. She also went on to serve on the President's Council on Physical Fitness and Sports during George W. Bush's administration.