Olympic medalist Aly Raisman sues USOC over Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal

Three-time Olympic gold medal gymnast Aly Raisman is undoubtedly thrilled that Larry Nassar will spend the rest of his life in prison, but she's now targeting the organizations that she believes let Nassar get away with his predatory crimes. Raisman, who gave a powerful victim statement at Nassar's sentencing, is now saying that the United States Olympic Committee "knew or should have known" about Nassar's abuse, and is suing the USOC.

In Raisman's victim statement, she went after both Nassar and the governing bodies that she believes enabled him.

"Why have I and the others here probably not heard anything from the leadership of the USOC? Why has the U.S. Olympic Committee been silent? Why isn't the USOC here right now?" she asked.

Raisman gave a statement to NBC News on the lawsuit on Friday.

After all this time, [the USOC remains] unwilling to conduct a full investigation, and without a solid understanding of how this happened, it is delusional to think sufficient changes can be implemented. I refuse to wait any longer for these organizations to do the right thing. It is my hope that the legal process will hold them accountable and enable the change that is so desperately needed.

The USOC acted swiftly after Nassar's sentencing, demanding that the USA Gymnastics Board resign, but Raisman believes that the problems run higher than any one organization. USOC chief executive Scott Blackmun has also stepped down due to a prostate cancer diagnosis, but Raisman will not be placated by removing figureheads.

Nassar, 54, will spend the rest of his life in prison after he was sentenced in three separate cases to 60, 40 to 175 and 40 to 125 years behind bars, for possession of child pornography, and the molestation of more than 160 girls in two different counties.

Raisman spoke back in August about the figureheads, demanding accountability.

"The people at the very top, that work at the office every single day at USA Gymnastics, they need to do better," Raisman had said, via USA Today. She added that "I don't support how USA Gymnastics is handling everything right now."

In that same interview, she also said that "I just would like a little more accountability from USA Gymnastics and the USOC. I feel like there's a lot of articles about it, but nobody has said, 'This is horrible. This is what we're doing to to change.'"

While USA Gymnastics was forced to clean house, the USOC remained largely intact.

At the time, USA Gymnastics responded in a statement that "We are taking this issue head-on, and we want to work with Aly and all interested athletes to keep athletes safe," whereas the USOC said "The safety and security of our athletes and the staff that support them is our highest priority and we will continue to take all steps necessary to provide safe and secure training environments," through spokesman Patrick Sandusky.

According to this lawsuit, the USOC hasn't done enough to provide safety or security, and she's through waiting. Now, a little over six months later, she's taking action.