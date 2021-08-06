France takes on Serbia in women's basketball at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Saturday. The teams reached the semifinals of the tournament, though both fell short. France lost to Japan, while Serbia fell against the United States. Still, a bronze medal is on the line when the teams face off in this matchup.

Tip-off is set for 3 a.m. ET. France is a two-point favorite in the latest France vs. Serbia odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over-under for total points is set at 142.5.

A national sportswriter whose work appears in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has covered nine Olympic Games in person. At Rio in 2016, Tierney profited big-time. He told readers to bet over on Team USA's gold medal count (41.5) and over on Team USA's overall medal count (102.5). The result? 46 golds, 121 medals and two easy cashes.

And for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, Tierney hit two of his three predictions: Germany (+200) to win the most gold medals and the United States winning under 10.5 gold medals (+110).

Now, with the Tokyo Summer Olympics rolling on, here are the Olympics 2020 odds and betting trends for Serbia vs. France:

France vs. Serbia spread: France -2

France vs. Serbia over-under: 142.5 points

France vs. Serbia money line: France -130, Serbia +110

France: Ranked in the top five in the world by FIBA

Serbia: Reigning Eurobasket champions

Why you should back France

France has more firepower offensively and, top to bottom, the French are the more talented team in this bronze medal matchup. Sandrine Gruda leads the way with 13.4 points per game on 63 percent shooting in the Olympics, and she also leads the team with 6.2 rebounds per contest. Elsewhere, Gabby Williams was a top-five WNBA draft pick, and she is adding well-rounded contributions with 9.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and a dominant 3.2 steals per game in Tokyo.

Five players are averaging at least eight points per game for the French side, and they are also connecting on 54.4 percent of their shots inside the 3-point arc. When throwing in more than nine steals per game and Serbia's propensity to scuffle a bit on the offensive end, things could swing to France if it can maintain its tournament-long efficiency levels.

Why you should back Serbia

As the reigning Eurobasket champions, the Serbian side is not afraid of the moment. The Serbians are incredibly balanced offensively, and there is also star power in play. Sonja Vasic the face of the squad, and she won the Eurobasket MVP to go along with the team's triumph. Vasic is averaging 9.8 points and a team-leading 6.4 rebounds per game in Tokyo, and she is connecting on 45.5 percent of her 3-point attempts.

Yvonne Anderson is the team's leading scorer, averaging 12.0 points per game, but five players are averaging at least 6.4 points per contest. All told, a large part of Serbia's effectiveness has come defensively, and it will need to continue that. This is a team known for its grinding approach, and it can clamp down on France, or any opponent, for long stretches of time.

How to make 2020 Tokyo Olympics picks

The Serbia vs. France Olympic basketball matchup has been analyzed from all angles with a lean under on the point total.

So who wins France vs. Serbia? And which side of the spread is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike Tierney's predictions for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, all from the renowned sportswriter who's covered nine Olympics in person and cashed big in both 2016 and '18, and find out.