Like multiple other tennis stars, Bianca Andreescu will not be participating in the Tokyo Olympics. The Canadian announced that she won't be participating in this month's Olympics on Monday and called the decision "very difficult."

"I have been dreaming of representing Canada at the Olympics since I was a little girl, but with all the challenges we are facing as it relates to the pandemic, I know that deep in my heart, this is the right decision to make for myself," Andreescu, who is the No. 5 ranked women's singles player in the world, wrote on her Instagram account.

Andreescu joins the likes of Rafael Nadal, Denis Shapovalov, Dominic Thiem, Serena Williams and others as players that won't be traveling to Tokyo for the Summer Games, which are set to begin on July 23.

In addition, Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer haven't yet announced if they will participate in the Tokyo Olympics

Andreescu added that she's looking forward to representing Canada at the Fed Cup and at the 2024 Olympics, the next summer Games, in Paris.

Andreescu won the 2019 U.S. Open when he defeated Serena Williams in the finals. She did compete at Wimbledon earlier this month, but was eliminated by Alize Cornet in the first round.