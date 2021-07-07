There have been a significant increases in COVID-19 cases in Tokyo over the last two months. As a result, the Japanese government plans to declare a new state of emergency before the Opening Ceremonies of the Games that will likely be in effect throughout the entirety of the Tokyo Olympics.

According to the Associated Press, the new state of emergency could result in a ban on local fans attending the Tokyo Olympics. A decision on fans is expected to come down on Friday, when local organizers will meet with the International Olympic Committee.

International fans have already been banned from attending the Games, but the state of emergency could mean that there will be venues without any fans.

Tokyo has reported 920 new COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, which is an increase from the 714 that were reported last Wednesday. It's the highest increase of cases since in a one-week span since 1,010 were reported on May 13.

A government COVID-19 advisory panel met on Wednesday and, according to the AP, is extremely concerned about the rising number of COVID cases.

"Two-thirds of the infections in the capital region are from Tokyo, and our concern is the spread of the infections to neighboring areas," National Institute of Infectious Diseases director-general Ryuji Wakita said.

As a country, Japan has had 810,000 COVID-19 cases and there have been 14,900 deaths. Currently, just 15 percent of the Japanese population are fully vaccinated, according to the AP.

The 2020 Olympics are scheduled to begin on July 23 and will run through Aug. 8.