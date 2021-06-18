The Japanese government has lifted the country's state of emergency in nine of its 47 prefectures as the Olympics near. Seven areas, including Tokyo -- the host city of the Olympics -- and Osaka will remain under a quasi-emergency state through July 11.

According Reuters, Japan will lift the state of emergencies on June 20, which is just over a month before the Tokyo Olympics begin on July 23.

During a recent COVID-19 response headquarters meeting, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga revealed that the government will go back to tightening restrictions if COVID-19 numbers begin to rise. Restaurants in those prefectures will be required to close at 8 p.m. and establishments will stop serving alcohol at 7 p.m.

"I think there will be fewer seriously ill patients during the games and there will be fewer burdens on medical systems." Suga said.

The maximum number of spectators for large events will be 50 percent capacity or 5,000 people. And of those spectators, none will be from outside of Japan.

In addition, the country is hoping that increased COVID-19 vaccine rollouts will help matters. Suga the country is averaging 1 million doses administered per day. Japanese will begin getting vaccinated in their workplaces on Monday.

The Tokyo Olympics are set to begin on July 23 and run through Aug. 8.