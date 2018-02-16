Olympics: Nathan Chen's figure skating medal hopes are over; Adam Rippon shines
Nathan Chen arguably had the roughest night of all the big-name Americans who struggled Thursday
Seventeenth. That's definitely not where American figure skater Nathan Chen expected to be at the 2018 Winter Olympics after Friday's men's short program in South Korea.
Chen, the two-time United States champion who entered his first Olympics with so much hype, followed up a rough showing in the team competition with an even rougher outing on Thursday night's primetime NBC broadcast. He missed on all of his jumps and looked tentative, finishing 17th.
The upside? Chen is just 18, and he's got plenty more Olympics ahead of him to make up for his stumbles in Pyeongchang so far. Still, in the moment, it's tough.
The defending Olympic gold medalist, Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan, was the big star of the short program, winning with an Olympic-record 111.68 points. Spain's Javier Fernandez was second at 107.58 and Japan's Shoma Uno was third at 104.17, followed by China's Jin Boyang at 103.32.
According to the live NBC broadcast, Hanyu was out of training for two months with an ankle injury before ramping up for the Olympics. Another star of the night was Adam Rippon, who skated flawlessly and had the crowd in the palm of his hand, but with no quad jumps in his routine, wound up seventh.
The other big winner on Thursday night? Johnny Weir's hair, which had Twitter in hysterics.
