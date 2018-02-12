Olympics on Sunday night: Jamie Anderson goes for gold, TV schedule, stream, events

Mikaela Shiffrin's first shot at a medal at the Pyeongchang Winter Games will have to wait after the women's giant slalom was postponed over high winds. The race was set to take place starting at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday night -- 10 a.m. Monday morning in South Korea -- but will now be moved to a later date.

That leaves women's snowboard slopestyle and the conclusion of the team figure skating competition as the marquee events on Sunday night, with Team USA veteran Jamie Anderson looking to defend her gold medal in slopestyle from the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

We've got you covered here with an overview of what to watch and how to watch or stream it on the third full day of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, as well as a medal tracker with updates from the previous events:

Medal Tracker

Medal Tracker PyeongChang 2018 Medal Tracker Country Gold Silver Bronze TOTAL GER 3 0 1 4 NED 2 2 1 5 NOR 1 4 3 8 USA 1 1 0 2 KOR 1 0 0 1 SWE 1 0 0 1 AUT 1 0 0 1 FRA 1 0 0 1 CAN 0 3 1 4 CZE 0 1 1 2 ITA 0 0 1 1 OAR 0 0 1 1 FIN 0 0 1 1 KAZ 0 0 1 1 See More

Events to watch

Jamie Anderson has her sights set on another Olympic medal. USATSI

Team Figure Skating (team event gold medal final): The team competition for figure skating concludes with the United States as strong favorites to be on the podium. Adam Rippon, Mirai Nagasu and Maia and Alex Shibutani will represent the U.S. on the team event's final night.

When: 7-11 p.m.

TV: NBC | Stream: NBCOlympics.com

Women's snowboarding (slopestyle gold medal final): Here's where Jamie Anderson will have her chance to shine and repeat as a gold medal winner for the U.S. Seventeen-year-old Hailey Langland will also be representing Team USA.

When: 8-9:45 p.m. p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN | Stream: NBCOlympics.com

Women's snowboarding (halfpipe qualifying): This is the stage for Chloe Kim, Team USA's 17-year-old phenom; and her reputed U.S. companion, 34-year-old three-time Olympian and Winter X Games veteran Kelly Clark.

When: 11:35 p.m.-1 a.m. ET

TV: NBC | Stream: NBCOlympics.com

All events

TV: The following channels will broadcast a variety of Olympics events throughout the day: NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network.

Live stream: NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will combine to present more than 1,800 hours of streaming coverage, including live streaming of all NBC network Primetime broadcasts. The NBC Sports App will present live streamed and on-demand coverage of all competition across all 15 sports and 102 medal events. You can also stream all of NBC's coverage on fuboTV (try for free).

For a full schedule of events on Day Three, click here.