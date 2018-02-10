Olympics Opening Ceremony highlights: A unified Korea, oiled-up Tongan, fake Trump
The two Koreas join together to help open the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang
The 2018 Winter Olympics are officially lit. The Olympic flame cauldron is aflame and the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea are officially open. Yuna Kim, a South Korean figure skater who won gold at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, ignited the Olympic cauldron for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics on Friday night in a bitterly cold opening ceremony that highlighted Korean unity.
The colorful opening ceremony kicked off what will be the biggest Winter Olympic Games in history with more than 2,900 athletes from 92 countries competing -- including one shirtless Tongan cross-country skier, a women's bobsled team from Jamaica and 242 American athletes, the largest delegation in history for the U.S. at a Winter Olympics. Luger Erin Hamlin carried the flag for the United States' delegation -- a day after Shani Davis slammed the coin flip process that picked her.
Vice President Mike Pence, chosen to lead the U.S. delegation, stood as the American contingent of athletes entered the Olympic stadium, but according to the Associated Press, did not stand and applaud when athletes from the two Koreas walked together.
A White House official told the AP that Pence and the sister of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un did not interact despite being seated just feet apart during the Olympic opening ceremony. Pence was seated between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The dictator's sister, Kim Yo Jong, and the country's 90-year-old nominal head of state, Kim Yong Nam, were seated a row behind, per the AP.
IOC president Thomas Bach told the crowd on the live broadcast that "this is the moment that we have all been waiting for: The first Olympic games on snow and ice in the Republic of Korea."
The Opening Ceremony also featured the viral Tongan flagbearer Pita Taufatofua from the Rio Olympics going shirtless again, the contingent from Bermuda wearing shorts, and, of course, some "Gangnam Style." Oh, and a fake Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, who were promptly escorted out of the stadium.
A reminder, NBC will re-air the Opening Ceremony on Friday night at 8 p.m. ET For a recap of the Opening Ceremony, check out all the pageantry from our live blog:
