Olympics Opening Ceremony (SPOILERS): A unified Korea, oiled-up Tongan, fake Trump
The two Koreas join together to help open the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang
The Winter Olympic flame has been lit and the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea are open. Yuna Kim, a South Korean figure skating gold medalist, ignited the Olympic cauldron for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics on Friday night in a bitterly cold opening ceremony that highlighted Korean unity. A North Korean and South Korean from the countries' joint hockey team also participated in the ceremony, handing off to Kim.
The opening ceremony kicked off what will be the biggest Winter Olympic Games to date with more than 2,900 athletes from 92 countries competing. Luger Erin Hamlin carried the flag for the United States' delegation -- although Shani Davis isn't happy about it.
Vice President Mike Pence, chosen to lead the U.S. delegation, stood as the American contingent of athletes entered the Olympic stadium, but according to the Associated Press, did not stand and applaud when athletes from the two Koreas walked together.
A White House official told the AP that Pence and the sister of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un did not interact despite being seated just feet apart during the Olympic opening ceremony. Pence was seated between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The dictator's sister, Kim Yo Jong, and the country's 90-year-old nominal head of state, Kim Yong Nam, were seated a row behind.
IOC president Thomas Bach says "this is the moment that we have all been waiting for: The first Olympic games on snow and ice in the Republic of Korea."
The Opening Ceremony also featured the viral Tongan flagbearer Pita Taufatofua from the Rio Olympics going shirtless again, the contingent from Bermuda wearing shorts, and, of course, some Gangnam style. Oh, and a fake Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, who were promptly escorted out of the stadium.
A reminder, NBC will re-air the Opening Ceremony on Friday night at 8 p.m. ET For a recap of the Opening Ceremony, check out all the pageantry from our live blog:
How to watch the Winter Olympics 2018 Opening Ceremony
Date: Friday, Feb. 9
Time: 6 a.m. ET (live stream) AND 8 p.m. ET (taped)
Location: Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium -- Pyeongchang, South Korea
Channel: NBC
Stream: fuboTV (try for free), NBCOlympics.com
