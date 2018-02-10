Twitter's not sure if Mikaela Shiffrin knows what 'Netflix and chill' means

Olympic skiing phenom Mikaela Shiffrin is 22 years old, so saying that she doesn't know what "Netflix and chill" means is a hard sell. This is a family site, so go ahead and hit up "Urban Dictionary" if you don't know either. In an interview next to her mom speaking to Katie Couric that aired prior to the Opening Ceremony on NBC, Shiffrin said that sometimes she just wants to "Netflix and chill" rather than train. The best part? No one really reacted.

Well, no one in the room. Twitter had some stuff to stay. Some people think that Shiffrin genuinely didn't know what it meant.

Awe, Mikaela Shiffrin is adorable and her “Netflix and chill” comment was so naive and sweet. Also her mom is her BF 😍 #Olympics2018 — Chelsa Crowley (@chelsa) February 10, 2018

Someone needs to tell Mikaela Shiffrin's mom what Netflix and chill means. #OpeningCeremony — Bryan Dee (@ESPNBD) February 10, 2018

mikaela shiffrin just told katie couric that sometimes she just wants to "netflix and chill" and i don't think anyone in that room knew what that meant #Olympics — Taylor Hatmaker (@tayhatmaker) February 10, 2018

Others just wanted to shoot their shot.

Mikaela Shiffrin on national TV: “Sometimes I just wanna Netflix and Chill”

Every dude with her phone number or ability to DM her:#TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/3ijHgQ1ScJ — Kevin Griffin (@melorevis7) February 10, 2018

Mikaela Shiffrin out here trynna Netflix and Chill? That sound you just heard was young American men sliding into her DMs. — Kevin Griffin (@melorevis7) February 10, 2018

And still others just think it was a misunderstanding.

Lol 🤦🏻‍♂️😳 M Shiffrin , US Olympic skier just said that she just wants to “Netflix & Chill.” Umm hon, that doesn’t mean what u think it does — T.broad (@Talcottronic) February 10, 2018

Yikes--clearly Mikaela Shiffrin doesn't know what Netflix and Chill means--sort of adorable that she is that innocent:) #Olympics2018 — Kbuch (@Kbuch52) February 10, 2018

God love Mikaela Shiffrin for telling her mother, Katie Couric, and the world that sometimes needs her space so she can Netflix and chill. — Matthew T. Bradley (@FugitiveRed) February 10, 2018

mikaela shiffrin also did not know what that meant probably because she is too busy winning gold medals to netflix and chill :( — Taylor Hatmaker (@tayhatmaker) February 10, 2018

So all of you moms out there, give your daughters some space. Because if you don't, then she might declare on national television that she just wants to "Netflix and chill" -- while you're sitting right next to her. Let's just hope that phrase didn't catch Shiffrin's mom's ear. If she goes home and searches for it, she might need to talk to her daughter.

Then again, if Shiffrin earns gold, maybe her mom will decide she's earned it. But all of you guys out there shooting your shots, remember, the Olympic Village tends to have these things covered too.